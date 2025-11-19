Camera catches torpedo explosion sending ship to watery grave

A military exercise at sea saw a torpedo send a decommissioned ship to a watery grave. Cameras on board gave a terrifying first-person view of the moment of impact!

Incredible video from cameras placed on an unmanned Norwegian frigate show the moment it's hit by a submarine's torpedo, literally lifting the vessel.

The powerful POV perspectives come courtesy of NATO, which shared footage of the military live-fire exercise that targeted and sunk the decommissioned ship.

The Norwegian, Polish, and British Royal Navies all participated in the exercise.

