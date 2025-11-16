Skip to Content
Top Stories

Parts of Nevada Ave closed while crews repair wastewater main break

KRDO
By
Published 5:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If your morning work commute takes you down North Nevada Avenue, then you might want to start your drive a little earlier.

Map from CSU.

Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Utilities announced that the southbound lane of this stretch of road will be closed until the mid-morning hours of Monday.

The closure starts on Dublin Blvd and continues as the roadway turns into N Nevada Ave.

The road is closed so crews can work on repairing a damaged wastewater line.

Safety personnel and cones will be out around the utilities crews slowing traffic and making sure drivers are aware of the ongoing construction.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.