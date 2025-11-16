Parts of Nevada Ave closed while crews repair wastewater main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If your morning work commute takes you down North Nevada Avenue, then you might want to start your drive a little earlier.

Map from CSU.

Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Utilities announced that the southbound lane of this stretch of road will be closed until the mid-morning hours of Monday.

The closure starts on Dublin Blvd and continues as the roadway turns into N Nevada Ave.

The road is closed so crews can work on repairing a damaged wastewater line.

Safety personnel and cones will be out around the utilities crews slowing traffic and making sure drivers are aware of the ongoing construction.