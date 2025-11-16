Cooler weather returns this week, but no rain until Thursday

We finished the weekend with another round of unseasonably warm weather for Southeast Colorado. The official high temperature for Colorado Springs was 68 degrees, while the high temperature in Pueblo topped out at 73. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with temperatures dipping down to just a few degrees above freezing.

A weakening Pacific storm system is rolling into Southwestern Colorado, where up to 8 inches of fresh, wet snow is expected for the San Juan mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, and the Flat Tops Wilderness area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY was hoisted up for these areas on Sunday evening.

Gusty winds ahead of the moisture are now starting to spill over the Sangre de Cristo mountains, along I-25 south of Pueblo. Expect windy conditions in this area throughout the morning, and be extra careful driving across Raton Mesa if you're headed out of state.

Dry weather will continue for Southeast Colorado Monday through Wednesday, and temperatures will gradually drop down into the 50s to low 60s. There's a 40 percent chance of a rain and snow mix for Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, along with temperatures dropping back into the 40s.

The weekend will be cool and dry with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.