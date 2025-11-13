Traffic opens Thursday on all South Circle Drive bridges in Colorado Springs as two-year project winds down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Officials will hold a ceremony late Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of the new westbound bridges on South Circle Drive.

Westbound traffic has been using the two old bridges, which will be demolished eventually; traffic on the two eastbound bridges opened last year.

The bridges also include wide sidewalks, which the previous bridges didn't have.

Thursday's celebration comes as crews wrap up construction on the two-year, $45 million project to replace the bridges that were rated in poor condition and were built in 1963.

The project was among the city's highest priorities, as those bridges now carry much more traffic than they did 60 years ago.

The bridges are part of a key corridor that links Interstate 25 at the south end of town to the center of the city.

The structures rise high above Fountain Creek, railroad tracks, Las Vegas Street, Hancock Expressway, a major utility pathway, and the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

Construction has been particularly challenging and frustrating at times for drivers navigating through the narrow, winding lanes, and for businesses and residents along the work zone.

Much of the zone is bordered by a mobile home park to the north and a shopping center to the south.

Circle Drive on both sides of the bridges continues to be in rough shape, with potholes and crumbling pavement — which is why the city will repave those segments next year as part of the annual 2C expanded paving program.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, District 4 City Council member Kimberly Gold, and Public Works Director Richard Mulledy will speak during a 10 a.m. ceremony on Thursday, and the Stockers Car Club, founded in 1958, will be the first to drive across the new westbound bridges.