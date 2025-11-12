Repaving on two of worst streets in Security-Widefield finished; mixed feelings from neighbors

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Some neighbors in part of Security-Widefield have finally gotten the street repaving they hoped to receive last year.

While several residents wish that the quality of the paving job had been better, they're generally pleased that the work is over.

"Taking too long, kinda does make sense," said Chloe Cosgrove. "It was a little frustrating when I was trying to go this way, and there's just a big mess. And I know the weather has been part of that. But then again, it is nice to have new roads."

Eric Hooper echoed the sentiment.

"I think they did a wonderful job," he said. "(Took) a little longer than what I'd want. It's definitely needed. I just wish that instead of putting a patch on like they did here at my house, they would have done it all the correct way the first time."

Crews spent the summer and early fall doing concrete work on Bison and Chimayo drives — installing new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and even some new driveway entrances — to prepare for repaving.

Some of that work was delayed because of rain in late spring and early summer, but dry fall weather has since allowed crews to catch up and pave farther into the season than they normally do.

In fact, crews finished the last block of paving on Tuesday and began moving equipment out early Wednesday morning.

Last summer, KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported on the streets surrounding Bison and Chimayo getting a slurry seal resurfacing treatment; it covers the existing pavement without milling of old pavement, as a temporary treatment before asphalt repaving.

Several neighbors contacted The Road Warrior, asking why those streets were resurfaced when they appeared to be in good condition, while Bison and Chimayo were not.

We've since learned that paving crews often prioritize resurfacing streets that are in less-than-poor condition because they'll last longer, while streets like Bison and Chimayo require a complete repaving that requires more time and money.

Budget constraints often limit how much paving can be done in certain areas.

Meanwhile, neighbors along other streets in Security-Widefield eagerly await their turn for resurfacing or repaving.

Hooper understands how they feel.

"The temporary paving (crews) did was the first in the 18 years I've lived here," he said.

Hooper lives where Chimayo becomes Frontier Drive, and he said that the area received a temporary resurfacing last year and is already cracking, but should get a full repaving next year.