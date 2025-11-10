Two bridge-related street closures start today in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Officials are temporarily closing two street segments on Monday because of projects to either rebuild or demolish existing bridges.

One closure will happen on Costilla Street, just east of Wahsatch Avenue, on the edge of downtown; that's where crews will begin tearing down a 70-year-old railroad bridge.

The second closure will occur on Las Vegas Street, south of the Janitelll Road intersection, under an ongoing bridge replacement project on Circle Drive.

Officials said that the Costilla closure will last through the end of January, while the Las Vegas closure will continue through next week with the possibility of weekend work.

Ryan Phipps, the city's capital improvements manager, said that the train bridge has been inactive for several decades and is one of a handful of city bridges listed in poor condition.

"The city's streetcar system, when Prospect Lake became a popular recreational location, there was actually a streetcar that ran along Costilla and underneath this bridge in the early 1900s," he explained. "It was ultimately removed about the time that this bridge was constructed in the mid-1950s."

Phipps said that trains, and then automobiles, traveled across the bridge, and that it was part of an extensive railroad network along the east side of downtown.

"The Catalyst Campus building (at the junction of Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues) was a train station for it," he said.

At the turn of this century, however, the rail lines closed, and the bridge became a location for homeless camps, illegal campfires, trash dumping, and vandalism.

"We're demolishing the bridge for safety reasons," Phipps said. "You have to pull it apart. This isn't a wrecking ball-type of situation. It does require a little bit of a more strategic approach to be able to remove that fill, and then start pulling apart the pieces, basically in the opposite manner of how you would have put it together in the first place."

He added that much of the original rail lines south of the bridge remain in place, surrounded by a security fence that trespassers have cut into several times.

"South of the bridge remains railroad property," Phipps explained. "It's a very slow transition. It's a process that's decades in the making."

Officials ask drivers to use Pikes Peak Avenue to the north and Fountain Boulevard to the south as detours around the closure.

Several businesses along Costilla east of the closure, and access to the Shooks Run Trail, remain open.

Meanwhile, officials are closing the Las Vegas Street segment so that crews can build a concrete barrier for a new bridge pier.

That segment has closed several times because of the construction of four new bridges on Circle, to replace older bridges rated in poor condition.

The city plans to hold an event later this week to announce that traffic will open on both bridges — ending a project that took two years and cost around $45 million.