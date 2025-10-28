Driver killed after striking tree in northeast Colorado Springs

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a driver was killed after losing control of their car and crashing into a tree in the northeast part of the city on Sunday night, an accident that shut down a section of Dublin Boulevard for hours.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to reports of a traffic collision on Dublin near Cloud Dancer Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that a vehicle had lost control, driven off the road, and struck a tree in the center median.

Police say there was just one person inside the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another car was sideswiped by the car before it went off the road, CSPD said, but no drivers were reported from the single occupant of that car,

The roadway was closed for nearly four hours as police investigated the scene, reopening early Monday at approximately 12:50 a.m.

