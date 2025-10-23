Failure to stop for school buses happening too frequently in Widefield School District 3

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — A new state law that expanded the stopping requirements for traffic around school buses apparently isn't working so well in Widefield School District 3.

The law, reported by KRDO 13's The Road Warrior in early August, before classes resumed, requires drivers — especially those traveling in the opposite direction — to stop for buses that have their stop arms deployed and flashing lights on while loading and unloading students.

Drivers in the opposite direction, however, don't have to stop if there is a median or other physical barrier separating directions of traffic.

A Widefield school bus driver recently contacted The Road Warrior, saying that drivers frequently violate the law.

At one stop in particular — according to Jason Schwartz, the district's transportation director — up to seven violations occur daily during the high school and middle school pickups between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Schwartz said that the district normally averages 75 violations annually, but the trend toward more violations began several years ago, even before the new law.

Many school buses are equipped with cameras that can record violations, and school district officials can forward the video to law enforcement agencies for further action.

But Schwartz said that the violating drivers, in most instances, are traveling too quickly for the cameras to record license plate numbers.

The Road Warrior is at a Widefield bus stop this morning, where officials said that violations are common.

He will be there to see what happens and have a full report at noon.