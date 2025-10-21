9-month bridge closure is latest phase of Park Vista drainage improvements project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A block of Hopeful Drive closed Monday and will remain closed until next summer as crews demolish an existing bridge and build a new one.

The Hopeful bridge is between North Blissful Circle and Sedate Lane, north of North Carefree Circle and east of the Academt Boulevard/Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection.

A crew began using a concrete saw to slice the structure into sections to make demolition easier.

The bridge is small and was occasionally overtopped by heavy flows in the Templeton Gap Creek; the bridge is in the upper section of the drainage channel.

Flows have become heavier in the creek with recent growth and development in the area.

The bridge replacement is part of the overall Park Vista drainage improvements that began in February.

Crews are widening the channel, increasing its capacity, and adding drop structures to slow the velocity of stormwater during storms.

Another improvement was to close the intersection of Siferd Boulevard and Date Street, which served as a low-water crossing for the channel.

During heavy rainfall, the intersection would flood and occasionally require emergency rescues of people trapped in their vehicles.

The city later installed closure gates that were managed by a nearby fire station during flash flood warnings.

The former three-way intersection now has cul-de-sacs at each end to prevent vehicles from entering a new channel in which water can safely flow to an inlet under Academy Boulevard.

Neighbors have adjusted to street closures required for the project, and a detour is in place for the Hopeful bridge closure.

The overall project is scheduled for completion late next year.

The city and El Paso County are sharing the $11 million cost, as part of an agreement for the city to annex the property from the county and end confusion about which entity was responsible for repairs.

Officials said that the remaining segments of Siferd and Date will be repaved at the end of the project.