Skip to Content
Top Stories

No injuries reported after plane makes crash landing in northeast Colorado Springs

By
today at 4:52 AM
Published 4:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews have confirmed no one was injured after a small plane made an emergency landing on the southbound side of Powers Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The crash landing was reported at around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 on Powers Boulevard, just north of Barnes Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), three individuals were on board the aircraft – remarkably, none were injured in the crash.

The photo below, provided by the CSFD shows a small, damaged plane lying on the west side of Powers.

Image
Courtesy: CSFD

The CSFD reported that fuel was leaking from the plane, but the leak has been stopped and cleaned up.

In the meantime, traffic will be impacted for several hours.

Colorado Springs police say that the right lane of southbound Powers, approaching Barnes, will be closed for several hours as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigate the crash.

However, police said that it's possible those federal agencies don't visit the crash scene because it is small and contained, and those agencies can get the information they need from local authorities.

The CSFD advises drivers to be cautious of first responders on the scene and recommends taking alternate routes.

Image
Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

What caused the emergency landing is currently unclear. Our crews are on scene, working to learn more.

Police confirmed that the plane took off from the Colorado Springs Airport before the crash.

KRDO 13 spoke with the owner of the company that owns the plane; he apparently rents planes out of the airport and said the pilot reported trouble five minutes after take-off.

According to police, the tow truck needed to transport the wreckage from the scene is in Denver, and there is no estimated time of arrival.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.