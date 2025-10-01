No injuries reported after plane makes crash landing in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews have confirmed no one was injured after a small plane made an emergency landing on the southbound side of Powers Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The crash landing was reported at around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 on Powers Boulevard, just north of Barnes Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), three individuals were on board the aircraft – remarkably, none were injured in the crash.

The photo below, provided by the CSFD shows a small, damaged plane lying on the west side of Powers.

The CSFD reported that fuel was leaking from the plane, but the leak has been stopped and cleaned up.

In the meantime, traffic will be impacted for several hours.

Colorado Springs police say that the right lane of southbound Powers, approaching Barnes, will be closed for several hours as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigate the crash.

However, police said that it's possible those federal agencies don't visit the crash scene because it is small and contained, and those agencies can get the information they need from local authorities.

The CSFD advises drivers to be cautious of first responders on the scene and recommends taking alternate routes.

What caused the emergency landing is currently unclear. Our crews are on scene, working to learn more.

Police confirmed that the plane took off from the Colorado Springs Airport before the crash.

KRDO 13 spoke with the owner of the company that owns the plane; he apparently rents planes out of the airport and said the pilot reported trouble five minutes after take-off.

According to police, the tow truck needed to transport the wreckage from the scene is in Denver, and there is no estimated time of arrival.

