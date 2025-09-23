KRDO medical expert weighs in on Trump’s acetaminophen claims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Trump made an announcement warning pregnant women against using acetaminophen, citing an increased risk of neurological conditions like ADHD and autism in children.

Acetaminophen is a common over-the-counter drug used to treat minor pains and reduce fevers. The warning from the Trump administration has sparked controversy with health experts and medical groups, with some insisting the drug is safe to use for pregnant women.

KRDO's medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma, joined us in the studio to take a closer look at acetaminophen and the research on the drug.

Below are the questions we asked Dr. Sharma and her answers:

Following the president's comments, the FDA released a statement concerning the drug and its potential link to conditions like ADHD and autism. What did the FDA have to say about the connection between the drug and those diseases?

"The FDA did issue a notice to all physicians saying that there have been increased number of observational studies that show an association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and later diagnoses of neurological or neuro conditions like ADHD and autism spectrum disorder. FDA, however, did not state a proven causal link. They framed it as concerning, but it's observational, and we have to remember that association is not causation."

In that same release, the FDA did say there were studies contradicting the link between Tylenol and autism. So could you tell us more about that and what studies have said?

"There have been large, well-designed studies that have found no association between maternal Tylenol use and ADHD and autism spectrum disorder. Actually, the medical experts continue to emphasize the importance of Tylenol, as it is generally the only safe over-the-counter option for pregnant women."

Should pregnant women decide not to take Tylenol? Are there risks they might face? Anything significant for those women?

"Our main medical concern would be high maternal fever or any maternal fever for that matter, and also untreated pain. So, untreated maternal fever can lead to extreme adverse outcomes for both mother and baby, and that will be devastating."

Are there any alternatives out there specifically for pregnant women to take?

"Short answer is no...the other alternatives like ibuprofen, NSAIDs, or aspirin are generally avoided during pregnancy and can only be used under a doctor's guidance."

There seems to be a sharp increase in the diagnosis of ADHD and autism. Do we know why, or is it simply that we have a better understanding of those markers and what we're looking for?

"There has been a rise in ADHD and autism diagnoses over the past couple of decades, and it's thought to be mainly driven by broader screening and better diagnostic criteria. Greater awareness, there is no environmental factor that... causes autism. Scientists continue to study potential prenatal influences, but right now there's no clear cause. There has been evidence that genetics play a huge part, but no clear cause has been determined yet."

"What we know right now, vaccines don't cause autism, and Tylenol does not cause autism."

If you have questions for Dr. Sharma, email them to healthycolorado@KRDO.com.

You can watch the full discussion with Dr. Sharma above.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.