Fake vehicle registration leads to arrest of two for drug possession

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputy arrested two people for possession of drugs after finding fake license plates on their vehicle.

PCOS states that the deputy noticed a 2001 Chevy 2500 truck parked at Dollar General, 31001 U.S. Highway 50 East, which had a temporary registration that did not match the vehicle.

The deputy says he identified the passenger as Tamara Rodriguez, 30, who, according to PCSO, had two outstanding warrants. PCOS says during a pat search of Rodriguez, they allegedly found nearly 8.5 grams of methamphetamine on her, as well as drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun in her backpack.

Rodriguez was charged with the following, according to PCOS:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Special offender and the two outstanding warrants

A man, identified as Richard Rigg, 55, came out of the store, and deputies say he told them the truck belonged to him, but he did not have proof of ownership.

PCOS says the truck was searched and deputies allegedly located a loaded handgun and two loaded magazines on the front seat, a M-4 style rifle, assorted body armor and assorted tools. Deputies also say they located a lunch bag that contained several bags of methamphetamine, approximately 40 Fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

Rigg was charged with the following, according to PCOS:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful distribution manufacturing

Dispensing of a controlled substance

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Special offender.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.