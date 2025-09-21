WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service for Charlie Kirk
GLENDALE, Arizona (KRDO) -- ABC News is streaming the memorial service for Charlie Kirk at 12 p.m. Mountain Standard time. You can watch live below:
