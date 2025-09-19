Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival to feature new safety & security measure this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Well before dawn on Friday, workers began closing off some downtown streets, intersections, and even alleys and parking lots, to establish a secure perimeter for the 31st annual Chile & Frijoles Festival.

However, fences, signs, and barricades aren't enough to stop someone intent on causing harm by driving through an event perimeter and into crowds — something that has, tragically, resulted in injuries and deaths.

Pueblo officials said that they have had no such threat of a so-called "vehicle ramming attack" at an outdoor event.

"But when you have 100,000 people at a festival like this, you have to be proactive with safety and security," said Donielle Kitzman, vice president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

So, this year, for the first time, organizers will use a system of bollards at four key street locations to prevent someone from driving into a crowd.

In the bollard system, metal bars are placed inside metal supports in a concrete base in a street; the bars are locked into place to prevent an unauthorized person from tampering with them.

Chuck Roy, Pueblo's public works director, said he recently saw the devices in action during a demonstration in Kansas City.

"Denver has them, too," he explained. "Ultimately, from the time frame when we started looking for this year, early August, we only had time to install four locations. We do have plans and hope to do more of the parade routes and more of the Chile Festival area. But we started with the most important areas."

Roy said that the city paid $700 for each set of 24 bollards that will be used for festivals and other outdoor events; workers will erect the posts ahead of the festival's 3 p.m. start.

A similar system already exists around City Hall.

Festival organizers have also taken steps to address parking lost to street closures.

Attendees can park for free at the three downtown parking garages and board free shuttles to and from the festival; shuttles will also pick up and drop off passengers at the Midtown Center.

For more festival information, visit: https://pueblochilefestival.com/.



