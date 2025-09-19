Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police investigating shooting near Amazon Distribution Center

MGN
By
New
today at 7:58 AM
Published 8:22 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, around 5:11 a.m., they received a 911 call from someone saying they had been shot. The victim was initially in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard, but drove to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting started with a physical fight in the parking lot of the Amazon Distribution Center in southeast Colorado Springs. After the altercation, everyone fled the scene. However, a short time later, somebody fired shots into the victim's car near Grinnell Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

Officers and detectives are working to identify everyone involved. Southbound Grinnell Boulevard, east of Powers Boulevard, will be closed until evidence is collected.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Stella Girkins

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.