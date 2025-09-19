Police investigating shooting near Amazon Distribution Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, around 5:11 a.m., they received a 911 call from someone saying they had been shot. The victim was initially in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard, but drove to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting started with a physical fight in the parking lot of the Amazon Distribution Center in southeast Colorado Springs. After the altercation, everyone fled the scene. However, a short time later, somebody fired shots into the victim's car near Grinnell Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

Officers and detectives are working to identify everyone involved. Southbound Grinnell Boulevard, east of Powers Boulevard, will be closed until evidence is collected.

