CSFD responds to structure fire in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a shed fire at 1349 Diana Lane on Sept. 18.

CSFD reports that the fire is now under control, but a shed in the backyard was fully involved.

According to CSFD, crews were able to contain the fire quickly, and there were no injuries to occupants or fire crews. CSFD says to expect crews on scene for the next couple of hours as of 9 p.m.

