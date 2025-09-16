Skip to Content
Top Stories

Water main break shuts down portion of Highway 24

Colorado Springs Utilities
By
New
Published 4:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities says that a water main break has caused a road closure on Highway 24.

Westbound lanes are closed between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive, according to the utilities department.

Colorado Springs Utilities says drivers should avoid the area.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.