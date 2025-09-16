Water main break shuts down portion of Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities says that a water main break has caused a road closure on Highway 24.

Westbound lanes are closed between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive, according to the utilities department.

Colorado Springs Utilities says drivers should avoid the area.

