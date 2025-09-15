Fountain City Councilor charged with felony theft, alleged she stole $37k from gov. programs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A Fountain City Councilor is facing multiple charges of felony theft after the District Attorney's Office claims she forged letters, refused to accurately report her household income, and even denied that she was a Fountain City Councilor.

The probable cause affidavit starts in January 2022, when a specialist with the El Paso County Department of Human Services says she called a client, City Councilor Detra Duncan, about missing a food assistance interview. Duncan told the specialist that it was just her and her son living at the residence, and they take care of two disabled adults who live upstairs, named Earlie Mae Johnson and Ervin Jeffery Johnson.

However, the county specialist notes on the county assessor's website that Derta and Larry Duncan bought the home in 2005. However, when asked about this, the affidavit states that Duncan claimed Larry was her nephew who lives in Louisiana with a medical disability.

The affidavit says the specialist later called back shortly after the first call, where Duncan said she made $300 monthly as a custodian for the City of Fountain. Later that same night, as the first call, the affidavit says Duncan closed her request for food assistance.

At this point, El Paso County requests that Jefferson County assist in the investigation.

The affidavit states that Jefferson County Investigators found the pay stubs from the City of Fountain that Duncan submitted were altered, and her job title, "City Councilor," was marked out.

The affidavit says the investigators found that she was still married to her husband, Larry Duncan, who had a job with the USPS. His income was not reported on benefits forms. The affidavit continues to state that Larry Duncan did qualify for VA benefits, but his income from the USPS exceeded the limit for benefit programs.

The affidavit also claims that Duncan forged two letters, signatures and all, for the elderly woman and her disabled son, whom she said she cared for. The Jefferson County Investigators say they confirmed that Earlie Mae Johnson and Ervin Jeffery Johnson were both deceased when the letters were written and had never lived in Colorado.

When asked for comment, the City of Fountain said,

"While we appreciate your inquiry, we don't comment on ongoing litigation, involving the city or not. Thank you for your understanding."

KRDO13 Investigates went to the home listed in the probable cause affidavit to ask Councilor Duncan about the criminal allegations made against her. A truck was parked in the driveway, but no one answered the door or the video doorbell at the residence.

KRDO13 Investigates also spoke to Duncan's attorney over the phone. She said that they can't comment on an open case and added that her client retains the presumption of innocence.

According to the El Paso County Court Docket, Duncan's next court appearance is set as a plea hearing in late October.

