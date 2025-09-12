Lane closures scheduled this weekend and next, on US 50 east of Interstate 25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The next step in the ongoing project to build five bridges along two highways will require lane closures for the next two weekends.

The first closure begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and ends at 7 a.m. on Sunday, along a half-mile stretch of US 50, east of I-25 to the Bonforte Boulevard/Hudson Avenue intersection.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will manage a full closure of the eastbound lanes and conduct a similar closure of the westbound lanes next weekend.

Scott Dalton, CDOT's project director, said that the closures will allow crews to safely install wastewater lines under the highway.

"Part of the project is that since we're realigning US 50-B, we have to connect to the existing storm and sanitary sewer," he explained. "And with the old alignment going away, we have to make sure the existing system still works. So, this pipe will be part of the existing system, but it's a new portion."

Workers also continue to install new stormwater lines through the area.

Three of the five new bridges are currently under construction: One over Fountain Creek and two across the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The two remaining bridges — comprising an overpass on I-25 — are in poor condition and will be replaced after the first three bridges are finished.

CDOT expects to complete the $114 million project by mid-2027.

For detours and more information, visit: http://codot.gov/projects/us50i25interchange.