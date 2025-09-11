Handmade sign, vehicle honking in Woodland Park to honor slain political activist Charlie Kirk

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — The drive to work at Charis Bible College was louder than usual on Thursday morning, but it brightened an otherwise sad day.

And it's because of Scott Little, who lives across the road.

Little was looking forward to meeting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was scheduled to speak on Thursday night at a college event, until his assassination during an event in Utah on Wednesday.

As the college community arrived on campus, Little displayed a handwritten sign displaying the message Honk 4 Charlie.

And many of the drivers did.

"Some honk and some don't," Little explained at the time. "Some wave. The one guy flipped me off but came back and apologized."

Little considers Kirk a hero.

"I would have said thank you," he said. "Thank you for who you are, for doing what you do. He speaks on 330 campuses a year. He does two podcasts a day. And again, he's got his convictions, his beliefs, and what he feels strongly about. And he communicates it and does so, eloquently and respectfully."

Little was hiking on one of the campus trails when he learned of Kirk's death.

"I went to our backyard and found this very heavy piece of metal and a black sharpie," he recalled. "An opportunity to honor this gentleman who accomplished so much and gave so much, and I hope his legacy lives on."

Little held the sign to his mobile audience for around 30 minutes, and intended to do it again around lunchtime and at the end of the campus day.

An increase in security for the campus event in the aftermath of Kirk's death reminds us of how intense political debate and discussion have become.