Pueblo officials still seek millions in funding for replacing the century-old Union Avenue bridge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Two factors beyond officials' control are delaying the construction of a new Union Avenue bridge on the south end of the historic downtown area.

The bridge, built in 1925, is rated in poor condition; officials regularly inspect and perform maintenance to keep it safe for traffic.

However, the structure over the Arkansas River hasn't had a major renovation since 1988.

The bridge is a vital link between downtown and the neighborhoods to the south.

Last fall, the city received $15 million in state and federal funds to replace the aging bridge.

However, Chuck Roy, the city's acting public works director, said that progress toward replacing the bridge is affected by two recent developments — inflation, which has increased construction costs, and a requirement by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad to increase the new bridge's clearance across the tracks.

"The biggest challenge right now with that bridge is the height clearance, he explained. "There are new height regulations over the railroad tracks, and we are short by 3 or 4 feet on what that is."

Those factors have increased the estimated cost of replacing the bridge to at least $40 million.

"We thought that it wasn't going to be as much originally when we submitted the grant request several years ago," Roy said. "But, with inflated pricing and then with the further design review on it, it's going to be expensive."

Indications are that 2027 is the earliest year construction could begin.

Roy also said that to meet the new clearance requirement, the new bridge would need to be built slightly east of its present location, closer to the Main Street bridge.