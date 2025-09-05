WATCH: Colorado deputies rescue raccoon trapped in chimney

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – A late-night rescue in Centennial ended on a happy note for one furry intruder, thanks to some Colorado deputies!

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were sent to a home on South Marion Street around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman reported a raccoon had fallen down her chimney.

When deputies arrived, they found the animal huddled in the corner of her fireplace, clearly scared but seemingly uninjured by the fall.

ACSO said three deputies worked together to devise a plan to get the raccoon out of the home safely. Using a blanket, the deputies carefully guided the raccoon out of the house and relocated it to an area outside. The sheriff’s office says the raccoon immediately scurried away.

"We're happy to report the raccoon was not injured and scurried away quickly for a happier life," the sheriff's office said in a post to social media, joking, "No trash talking, please."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.