Skip to Content
Top Stories

WATCH: Colorado deputies rescue raccoon trapped in chimney

By
today at 7:07 AM
Published 7:09 AM

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – A late-night rescue in Centennial ended on a happy note for one furry intruder, thanks to some Colorado deputies!

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were sent to a home on South Marion Street around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman reported a raccoon had fallen down her chimney.

When deputies arrived, they found the animal huddled in the corner of her fireplace, clearly scared but seemingly uninjured by the fall.

ACSO said three deputies worked together to devise a plan to get the raccoon out of the home safely. Using a blanket, the deputies carefully guided the raccoon out of the house and relocated it to an area outside. The sheriff’s office says the raccoon immediately scurried away.

"We're happy to report the raccoon was not injured and scurried away quickly for a happier life," the sheriff's office said in a post to social media, joking, "No trash talking, please."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.