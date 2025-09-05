Longtime problem potholes on access road behind several southeast Colorado Springs businesses finally filled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A private road connecting to several businesses on South Academy Boulevard is so popular that drivers continued to use it despite the presence of numerous, deep potholes.

"They've been here for years," a driver told KRDO 13's The Road Warrior during a report on the situation in April.

However, drivers are pleasantly surprised to learn that the potholes have been patched — and not by the property owner, apparently, but by one of the nearby businesses.

The block-long road is north of the Chelton Road/Delta Drive intersection; it serves as the entrance to a Carl's Jr. restaurant, an O'Reilly's Auto Parts store, and a Dutch Bros coffee shop.

The road stretches uphill and ends at a Walmart store.

The Road Warrior has confirmed that the Carl's Jr. — either the general manager or the owner — took responsibility for filling and paving over the pothole area.

No one at the restaurant was available for comment, but its parking lot was recently repaved, indicating that the paving crew stuck around to work on the access road.

Some potholes in the Dutch Bros parking lot were also filled.

The Road Warrior has found that many privately-owned business parking lots and access roads in the Pikes Peak region have pothole issues, but identifying and contacting the owners — as well as getting the potholes patched or the pavement improved — is a challenge.

However, at least three problem areas have been addressed after Road Warrior reports spurred by tips from viewers.