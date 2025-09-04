Water vault project on Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs delays frustrates drivers but end is near

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) project that began in January and was initially scheduled for completion in June has encountered several delays and is now two months away from completion.

Alex Trefry, a CSU spokesman, mentioned two reasons for the delays.

"One is weather, all the rain we had this spring and summer," he said. "And in addition, we have seen some supply chain issues. A lot of these parts -- valves, specifically -- are not something you order easily. Many of them are coming from Europe and places like that. And we have seen some supply chain issues that have led to delays with that, as well."



The delays have frustrated and puzzled drivers navigating the work zone at the intersection of Academy and Meadowland boulevards; the traffic impacts stretch for a mile on Academy between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Flintridge Drive.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction through the zone — squeezed into the northbound side —resulting in increased congestion and longer backups.

"They're still working on it, and the project is going to take as long as it takes," said Wendy Auck, who lives near the project. "There's really nothing I can do about it. And it hasn't been too much of a negative impact for me and my husband."

Leslie Gannon is another project neighbor.

"I can understand why it's not popular because Academy is one of the main thoroughfares -- and it intersects with Austin Bluffs, which is also having construction," she said. "The length of time it's taking is crazy."

We're also getting our first look at the interior of the $11 million water vault that is the purpose of the project.

The vault provides CSU with secure and protected access to valves and controls that manage water pressure in a 42-inch main transporting water from a treatment facility at the Air Force Academy and along Academy Boulevard.

CSU uses the vault to reduce pressure and prepare water to enter the distribution system to customers.

The project also allows CSU to be more efficient in locating and responding to water leaks throughout its system.

CSU is replacing the previous vault that was built in the 1960s.

Trefry said that the traffic pattern should improve to two lanes in each direction by the end of the month, with the remaining two lanes reopening by Halloween after paving and other restoration work.

The water vault is one of six projects — four planned and two emergency repairs — that have directly or indirectly affected Academy Boulevard this year.