Tragic loss inspires cyclist safety advocacy: Families share stories to push for change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It has been two years since 17-year-old Magnus White was killed during a training accident.

White was preparing to leave for Glasgow, Scotland, to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships. He was riding along Colorado Highway 119 when a drunk driver drifted off the road at 60 mph and hit him.

His parents have since started a foundation, The White Line, which hosted a meeting on Sept. 4 with local lawmakers to address rising concerns about cyclist and pedestrian safety.

Whites parents tell KRDO13 that this is all part of their 10-year plan to honor his memory, while improving road safety.

By 2035, we envision a fundamental transformation of our driving culture where careless and reckless behavior becomes unacceptable. This transformation begins today, powered by immediate action to change driver behavior rather than waiting for infrastructure improvements. Within 10 years, we hope to make roads so safe for everyone that The White Line can close its doors, knowing we've honored Magnus White's legacy. - The White Line website.

The father of White, Michael, says they took this fight to the state capitol, but their mission fell on deaf ears, so he and his wife, Jill, are now bringing lawmakers straight to the families who have been impacted.

"Everyone's story deserves to be told. Everyone has a story to tell, and this gives a platform for them."

State Senator Marc Snyder and members of the Colorado Springs City Council listened as families shared their stories of loss at the meeting.

"It's healing for them. It's cathartic. It's like you putting your grief out into the universe, and people are listening," said Michael.

More than one family shared tonight at the meeting that the penalty for those behind the wheel was often just a traffic citation, a punishment that they felt fell far short of accountability.

Senator Marc Snyder, saying he's been moved to make a felony charge available to prosecutors dealing with cases like these.

