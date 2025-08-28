Colorado State Fair neighbor expresses frustration with longtime stormwater issue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Dan Heberly lives along Beulah Avenue on the east side of the Colorado State Fairgrounds, but he's not feeling neighborly toward fair officials, let alone city officials.

Heberly, 72, said that the city hasn't responded to several requests to resolve a flooding problem on the street that also affects his yard.

He explained that every time it rains, stormwater backs up, floods Beulah in front of his house, and even his front yard — leaving gravel, sediment, and other debris behind that he has to clean up.

"It's been a problem for 15 years," Heberly said. "When I ask the city about it, they keep saying they're doing a study on it. I'm tired of it. I don't want to spend the rest of my life cleaning up messes."

He believes that what causes the flooding is the street either not having enough storm drains or having them too far apart.

"And those drains get clogged with trash that blows over from the fairgrounds, and with other stuff," he added."

Heberly said that he refused to clean up the latest mess, yet he was in his yard before dawn on Thursday, using a vacuum to remove some of the gravel.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior contacted city officials about the situation and awaits a response.