Rain produces mixed impacts on two paving projects near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Rain apparently didn't put a damper on the start of a repaving project that will affect traffic going to and from the Colorado Springs Airport.

Paving was scheduled to start Sunday evening and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

The latter is the main route to the airport.

Most paving or other road-related projects come with the disclaimer "weather permitting," but it appears that Sunday's rain ended soon enough for crews to proceed.

According to a map provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), paving will occur between Hancock Expressway, extending east across Powers to Peak Innovation Way, the development park south of the airport.

That's a distance of one-and-a-half miles.

The entire stretch of Hancock will be closed during paving hours, while Powers traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, a mile north and south of Milton E. Proby, because of paving there, as well.

Drivers must use Grinnell Boulevard and Integration Loop as detours east of Powers; west of Powers, the detours are Hancock, Milton E. Proby, Chelton Road, and Bradley Road.

Paving will happen during the non-peak hours at the airport, and is scheduled to continue through overnight Thursday.

However, with a wet week of weather expected, paving could take longer to finish.

Meanwhile, the weekend rain did delay a project we told you about last week.

Crews were to pave a very muddy mile-long road -- Glider Loop -- just south of Black Forest, along Vollmer Road.

We know only that the new date is sometime this week.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior will keep you updated.