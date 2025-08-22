Free shuttle — plus something extra — emphasized at Colorado State Fair this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — As the mid-1700s nursery rhyme explains: Simple Simon met a pieman, going to the fair.

But Simon didn't have to contend with driving, parking, or traffic congestion — and Colorado State Fair (CSF) attendees don't have to, either, if they take advantage of the free shuttle service.

Drivers going to the fair will pay $15 to park on CSF-managed lots, and private property owners around the fairgrounds likely will pay even more.

Officials stated that the city's transit office has collaborated with the CSF to offer a shuttle service for the past ten years, and has been free of cost for the past five years.

This year, a temporary fair-themed bus stop is set up outside the downtown parking garage near the police station; it includes an awning for shade, as well as bleacher seating and portable restrooms for comfort.

For the first time — primarily for out-of-town fairgoers — the shuttle will include a brief historical tour along Union Avenue.

The shuttle ride from downtown will take approximately 15 minutes, and buses will run between downtown and Gate 5 on the Prairie Avenue side of the fairgrounds every 30 minutes.