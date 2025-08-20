Gravel road in El Paso County to be paved after complaints of mud, slick driving

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — In a rare weekend paving project, crews will resurface Glider Loop, a mile-long, unpaved road that has generated complaints from neighbors over the past year about muddy and slick conditions in wet weather.

From Saturday through at least Monday, the county will place a double chip-seal surface on the road — similar to the treatment on Myers Road earlier this summer.

Crews have made several visits to the road, which is just south of Black Forest, to apply more dirt and re-grade it.

However, some neighbors say that the dirt applied by crews contained too much clay, which absorbed water, instead of sand, which provides better drainage.

One homeowner described the road condition when wet as "slicker than snot."

While many neighbors would prefer asphalt paving, a chip seal is less expensive and should provide a significant improvement to the road.

In a chip seal, small rocks are spread atop a tar-like substance that binds together and becomes a new surface.