FDA warns of possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FDA has issued a warning for certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

The FDA says the U.S. Customs & Border Protection alerted them about possible Cesium-137 (Cs-137) detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports.

The FDA then tested samples of shrimp and found radioactive materials.

The following products are affected, according to the FDA:

  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

