Colorado Springs police, FBI investigating possibility of human remains in Florissant area

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that they are investigating a report of human remains in a rural area of Teller County.

According to police, the FBI is also on scene. Neighbors say that crews have been out there for days and have been using an excavator in the area of Chapparral Trail and Chateau West Drive.

"At this time, we don't have any confirmation or information on whether there are indeed human remains in the area," said a spokesperson.

A KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene, and this article may be updated.

