Pedestrian hit by car in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Monday.

According to CSPD, they were called just before 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Webber Street.

CSPD says the driver remained on scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but CSPD's Major Crash Team was not called out, which CSPD says indicates their injuries were likely non-life-threatening.

CSPD says their team shut down the intersection for about half an hour; however, as of publication, they say the intersection is back open.

