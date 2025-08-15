D-49 charter school in Colorado Springs area receives safety benefits from summer repaving project by El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, finishing its second week back to school, has a new crosswalk and other safety upgrades provided by a summer resurfacing project on the street in front of the school.

Crews repaved a mile of Antelope Ridge Drive — just west of Marksheffel Road, on the eastern border of Colorado Springs — between North Carefree Circle and Barnes Road.

A county spokesman said that workers patched potholes and sealed pavement cracks before applying a slurry-seal treatment to smooth the road, as well as modifying pavement striping and installing school zone lights.

Traffic at the end of the school day, however, still backs up along the two-lane road leading to the District 49 school.

Some parents told KRDO 13's The Road Warrior that they have mixed feelings about whether the upgrades have made a significant difference in pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

Tom Vaupel, a homeowner on Lost Pony Place in a residential area a block south of the school, said that the project hasn't solved the longstanding problem of traffic congestion caused by parents dropping off and picking up their kids to avoid congestion in front of the school.

"It's been an issue since I moved here in 2016," he explained. "We have people blocking driveways, parking in front of fire hydrants and stop signs, even parking their cars to walk to the school. There have been quite a few confrontations because of it. I wish the school would do something about it."

The Road Warrior has reached out to the school administration for comment and is awaiting a response.