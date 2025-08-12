Colorado has a new statewide school bus stopping law in effect. What that means for drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — As the fall semester begins for schools across the state, drivers must adjust to a new law that places another restriction on passing school buses that are loading or unloading students.

The law became effective in late May, after the spring semester for most schools.

Under the law, drivers approaching a school bus from the opposite direction can no longer pass a bus that has its flashing lights on and its stop arm deployed, on a street that has painted lines or a painted median separating directions of traffic.

In other words, those drivers may continue only if there is a raised median or other physical barrier between directions of traffic.

It may seem surprising that Colorado didn't already have such a law in place, but recent statistics have led lawmakers to increase their focus on safety.

Rep. Amy Paschal, D-El Paso County, was one of three co-sponsors of the legislation.

While on a ride-along with Academy District 20 to prepare for students returning to school this week, KRDO 13's The Road Warrior saw an approaching driver on a neighborhood street fail to stop for a bus that had its lights flashing and stop arm deployed.

According to statistics from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), there have been five crashes over the past five years involving drivers who failed to stop for school buses while picking up or dropping off students; one of the crashes resulted in an injury, while the others resulted in property damage.

The CSP also said that troopers cited 15 drivers for failing to stop for school buses with flashing lights last year, and nine more drivers were cited from January through May of this year.

And all of that doesn't count the number of violations that law enforcement officers don't see.

"We do a survey every year in Colorado," said Joey Eisenhut, director of transportation for Academy District 20, in Colorado Springs. "Last year, we did our survey on the 30th of April. And statewide, there were about 350 stop arm violations. And what that means is a car passed a bus when its stop arm was out. In Colorado Springs Academy District 20 on the 30th of April last year, which was the day that we did our count, we had 24 alone on one day in Academy District 20."

However, many school buses are equipped with cameras that can record violators and identify vehicles; that video can be turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.

If you are cited, penalties can be stiff.

"It is a summons to court and six points towards your license," said Trooper Hunter Mathews. "Past that, you'll show up to talk to the judge and determine what your actual penalty is. It could be a monetary fine. It could be community service. It all depends on the circumstances surrounding why you got that ticket."

When Drivers Should Stop for a Stopped School Bus