Monitoring traffic impacts of lower speed limit on Mesa Ridge Parkway as classes resume at high school Monday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) — For the second straight week, drivers along part of Mesa Ridge Parkway (State Highway 16) will adjust to a lower speed limit.

However, Monday's change may result in additional traffic impacts.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is lowering the speed limit to 35 mph during school hours along Mesa Ridge High School as classes resume.

Two weeks ago, CDOT reduced the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph on three miles of the parkway between Interstate 25 and Powers Boulevard (State Highway 21).

As KRDO 13's The Road Warrior previously reported, CDOT reduced the speed limit after a study that found a large number of crashes in the area during the past five years, particularly at the Mesa Ridge/Syracuse Street intersection in front of the school.

But CDOT said that it relied on other feedback in making the final decision.

"We've had significant conversations with both the city of Fountain and the school district (Widefield District 3)," said Pepper Whittlef, a CDOT program manager. "The original request for a speed limit reduction during school hours did come from the school district. So, that started the ball rolling probably over a year ago. "We've had a lot of discussion with the school district on this intersection of Syracuse, and then just to the corridor as a whole."

CDOT added that Fountain police will be in charge of traffic enforcement in the new school zone.

Classes resume Monday for freshmen at the high school, with the remaining grades returning on Tuesday.