Colorado Springs climber reaches Matterhorn summit, youngest American to conquer it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- We have an exciting Colorado Champions update! Over the weekend, Colorado Springs' Sam Evermore accomplished what he set out to do last summer. On his second attempt, he summited the Matterhorn in Switzerland.

It's one of the most iconic and dangerous mountains in the world. At only age 11, his dad says he's the youngest American to summit the daunting mountain, which stands at over 14,000 feet. Sam's name now stands among the rarest company on earth.

His dad, Joe, said on social media that the Matterhorn is no friendly mountain. People train for years for it, and some never make it. Its history is written in rockfall, thin air and knife-edge summit ridge, where climbers die each year.

This time last year, Sam and Joe attempted the mountain, but had to turn back due to bad weather. Sam now has several climbing records. He gained national attention a few years ago when he became the youngest person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite via rope ascent.

We can't wait to see what this father-son duo accomplishes next!

