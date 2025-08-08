Viewers contact KRDO 13’s ‘The Road Warrior’ about paving needs on road near current project in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Many drivers who shop at the Walmart in Falcon are glad that the road behind it, Foxtail Meadow Lane, is currently being repaved, and that the Rolling Thunder Way intersection on the south end is part of that project.

However, some drivers are unhappy that all of the mile-long stretch of Rolling Thunder, between Meridian Road and Golden Sage Road, has not been repaved.

Since KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported a week ago on the start of the Foxtail Meadow project, several viewers have sent email messages expressing frustration, saying that county officials promised five years ago that Rolling Thunder would be repaved.

"It's been bad for a long time, since I moved here 19 years ago," said Ross Isaacson, who lives in neighboring Peyton but noted that shopping at Walmart is his only reason for driving on Rolling Thunder.

Isaacson gives the county credit for occasionally filling potholes there.

"My wife has driven down it and banged her head on the roof because she hit something," he recalled. "They just spot-patch it, and then they're done. They leave it for about three years, and then we don't see anything. The school buses used it as a shortcut to the bus barn, but had to stop because it injured students."

The Road Warrior drove the length of Rolling Thunder and saw many of the same conditions that led to the resurfacing of Foxtail Meadow.

When told of the concerns, a county spokesman confirmed that officials are considering whether to include Rolling Thunder on next year's repaving list.

"That list is budget-dependent, but will likely be approved no later than the first quarter of 2026," he said.

Isaacson said that he can't wait to see it happen.

"If it doesn't, I don't know what we'll do out here," he said.

Meanwhile, crews have finished removing the old asphalt in the Foxtail Meadow project; they'll grind up the material and use it as part of the new base on which to apply new asphalt.

The project could be finished by next weekend, weather permitting.