Officials to provide details Thursday about upcoming bridge repair, paving on Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Next week begins three months of construction on a stretch of Woodmen Road, primarily between Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25.

City officials will preview two projects during a 10 a.m. briefing on Thursday.

The first starts Monday with repairs to the Woodmen overpass across Academy Boulevard, and to the entrance/exit ramps at the interchange.

The bridge was built in 2011 and needs resurfacing work, as well as concrete upgrades and fresh pavement markings.

Officials stated that the project should be completed within three months.

In the second project, starting next month, crews will repave a 1.5-mile segment of Woodmen between Olga Wilson Way (near the Sam's Club) and East Rockrimmon Boulevard.

That work will happen overnights with an estimated completion time of three to five weeks.

The repaving is part of the city's 2C expanded paving program, which voters first approved in 2015 with a sales tax increase that they renewed for the second time last fall.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior first reported late last summer that the Woodmen projects would happen this year.

The targeted road section has deteriorated significantly in recent years, as officials stated that a previous repaving project used asphalt mixed with rubber from old tires.

According to officials, the method was widely used in California and Texas, but has not held up well in Colorado Springs — likely because of the high altitude, temperature extremes, and freeze-thaw cycles.

Earlier this season, crews prepared for the repaving by completing a two-block project on Woodmen between I-25 and Campus Drive.

The project rebuilt a center median and improved westbound traffic flow onto I-25.