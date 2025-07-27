A hot start to the week, but cooler temperatures and refreshing rain are on the way

A stubborn high pressure system over the state continues to reroute moisture away from Colorado, but the latest satellite images show that the airmass is weakening and that will mean a return of the late summer monsoon flow, complete with showers and cooler temperatures.

Expect another round of 90 degree-plus heat for Monday for Colorado Springs, and 100 degree-plus temperatures for Pueblo. Afternoon clouds and a sprinkle or two will bring refreshing winds to the foothills late in the day. Tuesday will still be pretty hot with temperatures near 90 degrees, but cooler weather and rain will hit the area on Wednesday through Friday.

While we celebrate the rain and cooler weather, we also watch out for the chance for flooding, especially areas around creeks and streams and areas that were affected by wildfires. Be alert for rapid rising water if you live near flood prone areas.