Hot and Sunny for Sunday, but Cooler Days Return for Midweek

A strong and stale mass of high pressure is centered over West Central Colorado, and it's pushing away monsoonal moisture from the Baja region of California. This means we can expect another day of sunshine and hot summertime temperatures across the Southeastern Plains of Colorado.

Fire danger is high across all of the Western Slope, and with little to no moisture expected for that part of the state. Smoke from wildfires across Northern Arizona and Utah are making for poor air quality there as well.

Expect sunshine and another hot day in Colorado Springs on Sunday with a high temperature of 94 degrees. Monday will be hot and dry as well with highs in the low 90s. But by Tuesday the pipeline to Southwest moisture returns, bringing a good chance for generous rainfall for the midweek. Cooler temperatures will follow with highs in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be pleasant with high temperatures in the mid 80s with a chance for late day showers.