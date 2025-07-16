Southern and eastern El Paso County getting plenty of paving activity this summer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Crews are covering a wide area for six paving or resurfacing projects; between Interstate 25 and the Lincoln and Pueblo county lines.

Recently repaved was three miles of Old Pueblo Road, south of Fountain, between Jordan Road and the turn to Hanover Road.

"It's been quite a few years," said Carson Van Cura, who lives in the area. "I've been in Fountain for 30 years, and where I live now, I've been there for around 15. It's been quite a while since they've paved it. I will say this -- they keep up on it. They patch it here and there. And the weather, the biggest thing is the rains."

The county is designing guardrails to install along the west side of the road, along a low-lying area that drops off toward Fountain Creek.

15 miles east in the Hanover area, crews have finished applying a double chip-seal treatment on two miles of Myers Road between Peyton Highway and Finch Road; KRDO 13's The Road Warrior has reported several times since February on extensive road damage there caused by old pavement and weather extremes.

That damage covers 11 miles of Myers Road, east to Boone Road, where the paved portion of Myers ends; crews repaved a mile of Myers west of Lauppe Road and have filled dozens of pothole-like depressions along the road.

Also repaved were four miles of Boone Road, north of the Myers Road intersection, near the El Paso/Lincoln county line, around 40 miles east of Colorado Springs.

Some of Boone, north of the paved area, still has significant damage that likely won't be addressed until next summer.

"We're paving all over the place," said Dan Gerhard, a county public works engineer. "We'll continue to assess things and see where the greatest needs are."



