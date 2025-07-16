Investigators ask witnesses to come forward after teen shot, killed at house party in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are asking witnesses to come forward after a teenager was killed at a house party over the weekend.

According to ACSO, just before midnight on Saturday, July 12, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at a home on East Crestridge Circle in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a 19-year-old man lying on the driveway of the home who had gunshot wounds to his chest. Despite deputies attempting life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

ACSO says they now have a 17-year-old male suspect in custody, who is facing charges for first-degree murder.

However, investigators say they're still looking for at least one more teenage suspect, believed to be a 17 or 18-year-old heavy-set male, 5’10” to 6’ tall with blonde hair.

If you were at the party or have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. You can remain anonymous.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

