A new indoor training facility donated to high school in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thomas B. Doherty High School is receiving a new indoor training facility after a donation was received from former student Andreas “Andy” Wilfong and his wife, Lisa.

According to the school, the 1,800-square-foot indoor fieldhouse will offer a space for students and athletes to train when outdoor conditions are not ideal. In addition to supporting baseball, softball, football, color guard, JROTC, and other sports teams, the facility will also serve as a space for academic use during the school day, says officials.

“The field house will provide much-needed space during the colder months and inclement weather,” Principal Hillary Hienton explained. “It will also be a tremendous resource for our athletic programs and other student groups, including our marching band and JROTC. With so many teams and programs on campus, having an additional indoor space is truly a gift.”

The school says the field house will open in December, depending on no construction delays.

“This field house is possible because of Mr. Wilfong’s fond and influential memories of his time at Doherty and his commitment to supporting both current and future students,” said Principal Hienton.

The former student, Wilfong, said that the donation comes from what his parents instilled in him: "Success should be shared.”

