Two intersections on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs to close for new traffic signals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There has already been a safety improvement project on South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street, south of Interstate 25, and upcoming repaving work on Nevada from Brookside Street to Fort Carson.

Get ready for another project in that busy corridor.

Starting at 7 a.m. On Monday, the intersection of Nevada and Ramona Avenue will close for a month, allowing workers to install new traffic signals and make other safety upgrades that will benefit drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The closure won't affect northbound and southbound traffic on Nevada, but drivers will be unable to turn onto or off of Ramona at the intersection.

After improvements at that intersection are finished, a similar project will begin a block south at the intersection of Nevada and St. Elmo Avenue.

The city and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are teaming up on both projects, with hopes of completing them early next year.

Officials said that traffic is increasing at both intersections, as the corridor continues to transform under an Urban Renewal plan to revitalize the area.

In recent years, several old motels and vacant buildings have been demolished and replaced by new businesses; the Nevada/Ramona closure is between the north end of the Creekwalk shopping development and the longtime former Ivywild Pharmacy that is now a Snarf's Sandwiches shop.

Most of the changes have happened on the west side of Nevada.

The projects at the two intersections will install curbs and gutters that meet federal requirements for the disabled; improve drainage; provide better crosswalks and signage; and beautify sidewalk areas.