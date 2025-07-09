Skip to Content
Manitou Springs crews repair town’s third water main break this year

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Workers needed nine hours Tuesday to fix a broken water main on the west side of town, downhill from the Manitou Incline and Cog Railway.

The break was reported at around 1 p.m. on Ruxton Avenue, just north of the downtown roundabout and the shops on bustling Manitoy Avenue.

Officials declared the break repaired at around 10:30 p.m.

The break happened a few blocks from a similar break on Ruxton Avenue two weekends ago; crews performed a temporary repair in five hours but will have to return later to do a more permanent fix.

Workers also must return to do more lasting repairs to a downtown water main break that happened in February on Manitou Avenue between Canon and Pawnee Avenues.

