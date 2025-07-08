Will traffic through the 8th Street project worsen traffic leaving the ‘Pikes Peak or Bust’ rodeo?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Northbound on 8th Street is traditionally the shortest and fastest way home for spectators leaving the annual Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Many drivers take that route to reach Interstate 25 or US 24 (Cimarron Street), although it creates long backups.

But with 8th Street across the Fountain Creek bridge being a construction zone this year, many drivers are wondering if the post-rodeo congestion will be even worse.

City officials planned for rodeo traffic when they announced the $12 million improvement project on 8th Street two months ago.

Over the past two weeks, crews have reached two important milestones: dismantling the pedestrian bridge over the creek and adjusting the traffic configuration to provide two lanes of traffic in both directions.

However, the two northbound lanes also serve as turn lanes into a shopping center and onto the US 24 Frontage Road, which could slow the traffic flow.

"I'm cautious to ask people to avoid the area because we have businesses that are on this, for traffic to get to Highway 24 or I-25," said Ryan Phipps, the city's capital improvements manager. "The businesses will remain open during construction. But for a large event like the rodeo, I would encourage an alternate route. Maybe use 21st Street, or come in from a different direction than using the interchange at US 24 and 8th Street. Also, coming in from the south and taking Lower Gold Camp Road would be ideal for going to events at the North Penrose Event Center."

Phipps also suggested another possible detour, one provided by the recent completion of another improvement project at the nearby interchange of South Nevada Avenue, South Tejon Street, and I-25.

The year-long, $9 million project improved traffic flow through the congested area south of downtown and upgraded safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized traffic.

To use that detour, rodeo drivers would have to turn south onto 8th Street and turn east onto Motor City Drive, which connects with Motor Way and the interchange improvements.

"That would be a good alternative for folks trying to get into that area, specifically during when the bridge is being widened and we have the construction activity taking place on the bridge itself," Phipps explained.

KRDO 13 will monitor the overnight departing rodeo traffic closely, particularly because it passes the station's two driveways and makes entering or leaving the station difficult.





