First full week of July brings six new road-related projects starting in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — It seems like nowadays, there's no true off-season for projects that can affect traffic and pedestrians.

And now, the post-holiday period brings six new projects to the area — some of which start Monday — so residents in affected areas should be aware of them.

Three of the six projects are in Manitou Springs, where traffic has already been disrupted this year by two emergency utility line repairs and a scheduled utility line replacement.

Those three projects also involve fiber optic cable installations that require closures of streets, sidewalks, and shoulders.

One project is centered around the intersection of Beckers Lane and El Paso Boulevard; it will reduce available parking spaces at Colorado Ski Furniture and affect four residential streets.

The second project is near the intersection of Manitou Avenue and Old Mans Trail, just east of downtown.

The third project is in the heart of downtown, at the intersection of Canon Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Likely the biggest project is in Colorado Springs at the intersection of Hopeful Drive and South Blissful Circle, east of the major intersection of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The Hopeful/Blissful intersection will close for a month so that crews can replace a storm sewer line; the project requires a 24-hour crew to pump drainage around the project and ensure that the pumps aren't too loud for surrounding neighbors.

The project is part of the major drainage improvements underway in the Park Vista South area, where flash flooding from the Templeton Gap Floodway often posed a flash flooding risk and required closing Siferd Boulevard for safety reasons.

Two projects are happening in El Paso County; one is a water line installation that requires a weeklong closure of the north entrance to the new Falcon Marketplace, at the intersection of Meridian and Eastonville roads.

The water line will serve future development north of that shopping area; customers can still access the Marketplace from the west and south.

Finally, the extension of an existing water line will close the south end of Fontaine Boulevard at the Powers Boulevard and Marksheffel Road intersections for two days; the water line will serve a new development north of Fontaine.

All six projects will be spread out between Monday and the end of July, with work happening during daylight hours.