Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police searching for missing Colorado Springs teen

Sophia Muniz
CBI
Sophia Muniz
By
today at 6:16 PM
Published 6:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out a missing person alert for a Colorado Springs teen.

Sophia Muniz, a 14-year-old Indigenous girl, was last seen on July 4 at 8 a.m. near the intersection of Shelley Ave. and S Murray Blvd. in Colorado Springs, according to CBI.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white top and shorts. 

If seen, CBI urges you to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Courtesy of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.