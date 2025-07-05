Police searching for missing Colorado Springs teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out a missing person alert for a Colorado Springs teen.

Sophia Muniz, a 14-year-old Indigenous girl, was last seen on July 4 at 8 a.m. near the intersection of Shelley Ave. and S Murray Blvd. in Colorado Springs, according to CBI.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white top and shorts.

If seen, CBI urges you to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.