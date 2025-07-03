USDA announces annual updates to income criteria for WIC nutrition program

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Department of Agriculture Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) announced an adjustment to the federal income eligibility guidelines.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) states that, under the new guidelines, a family of four with a gross annual household income of $59,478 may be eligible to apply. This is an increase from the previous amount of $57,720 in 2024. The CDPHE states that the changes took effect on July 1, 2025.

CDPHE says that WIC is available to individuals who are pregnant, recently pregnant, or breastfeeding, as well as to infants and children under 5 years old.

According to the CDPHE, caregivers, including mothers, fathers, grandparents, and foster parents, can apply for their children under five in their care.

Officials say that families currently receiving Health First Colorado (Medicaid), Colorado Works (TANF), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) are automatically income-eligible for WIC.

CDPHE says in addition, all foster children under the age of five and pregnant teens in foster care are also automatically eligible for WIC.

CDPHE provided the following information:

July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2026 WIC Income Eligibility Guidelines

(Gross annual household income before taxes and deductions)

Family of one: $28,953.

Family of two: $39,128.

Family of three: $49,303.

Family of four: $59,478.

For each additional family member, add: $10,175.

To find out if you qualify or to locate a clinic near you, visit www.coloradowic.gov or call Hunger Free Colorado’s Food Resource Hotline at 1-855-855-4626.

The Colorado WIC Program encourages families to contact their local WIC office, even if their income is slightly above the guidelines or if they’ve been denied in the past.

CDPHE says WIC currently serves more than 101,000 Coloradans each month across all 64 counties.

