Overnight changes restore four lanes of traffic through 8th Street project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — For the first time since a $12 million improvement project began a month ago, four lanes of traffic are open on the north end of 8th Street, on the city's southwest side, between Fountain Creek and the US 24 Frontage Road.

However, the two northbound lanes also serve as turns into a shopping area and onto the frontage road.

Crews performed lane shifts in the area overnight Wednesday, in advance of the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Workers also re-striped lane markers there to make it easier for drivers to follow the changes.

Officials said that crews will work around a short lane closure slightly south of the project, at the intersection of 8th and Costilla streets, near a McDonald's restaurant; that closure steers traffic around the east end of a concrete project for the 2C expanded street paving program.

Traffic had occasionally backed up in the northbound lanes as drivers had to merge into one lane on the creek bridge, where a pedestrian bridge was removed.

Officials said that the new alignment creates more space to add a new section on the east side of the bridge that will hold a wider sidewalk, serve as a future connection to the nearby Midland Trail, and allow crews to perform maintenance on the 75-year-old bridge.

Workers have also created several platforms across the creek to provide easier access for heavy equipment.

The new alignment will remain in place through the summer; it will get a good test from traffic next week during the annual Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo.

The project also includes building a dedicated right turn lane from northbound 8th Street to the frontage road.